Nevada student, school reach pact in gun tips bullying case

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada honors student has reached a tentative agreement to settle a federal lawsuit against administrators he accused of helping students bully him with hoax calls to an anonymous school threats hotline. Reno High School junior Lucas Gorelick was scheduled to graduate Friday, a day after a judge gave initial approval to a pact between his lawyer and Washoe County School District attorneys. Terms were not disclosed. Gorelick filed the lawsuit last month in U.S. District Court in Reno. He argued that school district officials violated his constitutional rights by repeatedly searching his backpack and pickup truck after hoax calls to a state Department of Education hotline called SafeVoice.