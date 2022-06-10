New this week: J.Lo doc, ‘Martin’ reunion and ‘Spiderhead’

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include an album of guided meditation by Alanis Morissette, a Jennifer Lopez documentary leading up to her halftime performance at the Super Bowl in 2020 and a new “Father of the Bride” remake starring Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan. There’s also the sci-fi thriller “Spiderhead” starring Chris Hemsworth playing an eccentric scientist who runs a state-of-the-art penitentiary and is administering experimental emotion-controlling drugs on the inmates. And the Robertson family of “Duck Dynasty” fame has a new venture with “Duck Family Treasure,” a 10-part series debuting on the Fox Nation streaming service.