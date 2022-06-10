Norway ends contract for NH90 helicopters, wants full refund

By JAN M. OLSEN

Associated Press

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — NATO-member Norway terminated its two-decade-old contract with a France-based manufacturer for 14 maritime helicopters, citing delays, errors and time-consuming maintenance, The Norwegian defense minister said Friday that the government will return the NH90 helicopters it received so far and expects a refund of $525 million. He says the NH90 will never be capable of meeting Norwegian Armed Forces requirements. The twin-engine, multi-role helicopter was developed in the mid-1990s by NHIndustries, a partnership between three European companies, and is used by numerous countries. NHIndustries said it was “extremely disappointed” by Norway’s decision and “refutes the allegations being made against the NH90 as well as against the company.”