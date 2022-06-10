Pakistan probes Hindu temple’s desecration as India protests

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign ministry says authorities are trying to trace and arrest suspects who this week desecrated a Hindu temple in the port city of Karachi, drawing condemnation from New Delhi. In a statement Friday, it said those who attacked the temple Wednesday “will not escape justice and the government will deal with them with the full force of law.” The assurance from Pakistan came a day after New Delhi condemned the incident. Pakistan and India have a history of bitter relations. Since they gained independence from British colonial rule in 1947, they have fought three wars.