Prosecutors in 2015 Paris attacks trial take center stage

By NICOLAS VAUX-MONTAGNY

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors have laid out their demands for sentences in the historic Paris trial of 20 men suspected of critical roles in France’s worst peacetime attack. The Islamic State massacres in Paris killed 130 people in 2015. Three prosecutors have summarized nine months of testimony since the start of the trial last September. The only survivor among the attacking jihadis, Salah Abdeslam, was among the 14 defendants present. All but one of the six absent defendants are presumed dead in Syria or Iraq. The killing spree on Nov. 13, 2015 at a Paris music hall, cafes and the national soccer stadium led to intensified French military action against extremists abroad and a security crackdown at home.