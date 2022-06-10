Q&A: Trevorrow on the mauling metaphors of ‘Jurassic World’

By JAKE COYLE

AP Film Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Questions about the dangers of human tampering with nature have been in the DNA of the “Jurassic Park” films from the start, but they’ve been given a workout in the “Jurassic World” trilogy. Under the stewardship of filmmaker Colin Trevorrow, who directed “Jurassic World” and the new “Jurassic World: Dominion” and co-wrote all three films including “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” the dinosaurs have carried plenty of metaphorical baggage on their way to nearly $3 billion in box office. “Dominion” casts dinosaurs around a planet with few safe habitats and rising threats of ecological imbalance. It’s currently playing in theaters.