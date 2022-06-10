Man sought in shooting death of Mississippi officer arrested

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve arrested a man suspected of killing a Mississippi police officer who was responding to a call about domestic violence. The Mississippi Highway Patrol says 31-year-old Dante Marquez Bender was taken into custody on Friday. He was last seen Thursday afternoon in Meridian. That’s where Officer Kennis Croom was fatally wounded while on duty. A woman also was killed in a shooting before the officer, but officials didn’t release her name immediately. Croom was from Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and is part of a family connected to University of Alabama football.