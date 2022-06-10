Spain: FM travels to Brussels to discuss crisis with Algeria

By CIARÁN GILES

Associated Ptess

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Foreign Minister José Albares has traveled to Brussels to discuss Spain’s crisis with Algeria after the north African country suspended a two-decade-old friendship treaty, potentially freezing trade between the two countries. Albares canceled a planned trip to Los Angeles for the Summit of the Americas to meet with European Commission executive vice president Valdis Dombrovskis. The Spanish government says it is working to restore ties with Algeria. The suspension was the latest move by Algeria to put pressure on Madrid after Spain changed its long-standing policy regarding the contested territory of Western Sahara to support Morocco’s pretensions to keep the region under its rule. Algeria supports the region’s independence.