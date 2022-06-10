They Might Be Giants singer-guitarist injured in NYC crash

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Singer-guitarist John Flansburgh of They Might Be Giants is recovering after being seriously injured in a car crash in New York City. The crash happened early Thursday while he was being driven home from the alternative rock band’s first gig on a pandemic-delayed tour. The wreck led to the postponement of shows at least until late August. The driver of the car police said instigated the collision is awaiting arraignment after being arrested on drunken driving and other charges. It’s not immediately clear whether the 26-year-old driver has an attorney who can comment.