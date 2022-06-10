UK military: Russia using anti-ship missiles on land targets

By DAVID KEYTON and YURAS KARMANAU

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A British military intelligence report says that Russian bombers have likely launched 1960s-era heavy, anti-ship missiles meant to destroy aircraft carriers with nuclear warheads on land targets in Ukraine. The report Saturday said the 5.5-ton missiles are highly inaccurate and can cause severe collateral damage and casualties. It said Russia is likely using such weapons because it is running short of more precise modern missiles. Russian forces have been concentrating their efforts on capturing all of Ukraine’s eastern region of coal mines and factories known as the Donbas. The area borders Russia and has been partly controlled by Moscow-backed separatists since 2014.