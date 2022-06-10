US buys more monkeypox vaccine as global case count grows

By MIKE STOBBE

AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. government is buying more monkeypox vaccine as a surprising international outbreak continues to grow. The U.S. has identified 45 monkeypox cases in 15 states and the District of Columbia. More than 1,300 cases have been found in about 30 countries outside the areas of Africa where the disease is endemic. Officials say the risk to the American public is considered low, but is taking steps to assure people that medical measures are in place to deal the growing problem. The U.S. government has 72,000 vaccine doses and will get 300,000 more over the next several weeks. On Friday, the government announced it had ordered a half-million more doses to be delivered late this year.