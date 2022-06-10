Watchdog says Afghan Taliban detaining, torturing civilians

RAHIM FAIEZ

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Human Rights Watch says that Taliban security forces in northern Afghanistan have unlawfully detained and tortured residents accused of association with an opposition armed group. Since mid-May 2022, fighting has escalated in Panjshir province as National Resistance Front (NRF) forces have attacked Taliban units and checkpoints, the New York-based group said. The Taliban have responded by deploying to the province thousands of fighters, who have carried out search operations targeting communities they allege are supporting the NRF. In a mountainous valley north of Kabul, the last remnants of Afghanistan’s shattered security forces have vowed to resist the Taliban in a remote region that has defied conquerors before.