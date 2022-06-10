Woman, child injured in incident at school in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Police say a woman and a child have been wounded in an unspecified incident at an elementary school in southwestern Germany. Police said they are still looking for the suspected perpetrator after the incident Friday morning in Esslingen, near Stuttgart. They are using a helicopter in the search. It was not immediately clear whether the victims were wounded in or outside the school. Schools in the region are currently on vacation but some children are being looked after at the facility during the holiday. German newspaper Bild reported that the attacker was a man armed with a knife. Police said there was no immediate information on a motive.