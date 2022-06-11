Italy locates 7 bodies at scorched crash site of helicopter

ROME (AP) — Italian rescuers say they have located bodies of seven people who died when their helicopter crashed in north-central Italy during a storm. The head of the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center said that rescuers were tipped off to the crash site after a mountain runner reported seeing what he thought was a part of the mangled chopper during an excursion on Mount Cusna on Saturday morning. Authorities said air crews confirmed the site and ground crews initially located five bodies and then the other two. The location was in a hard-to-reach valley and the chopper remains were hidden to air rescuers from the lush tree cover. But some branches were broken and burned.