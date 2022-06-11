War guilt and last kisses: A deceptive, uneasy calm for Kyiv

By JOHN LEICESTER

Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — With war raging on fronts to the east and south, the summer of 2022 is proving bitter for the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv. The sun shines but sadness and grim determination reign. Canoodling couples cannot be sure that their kisses won’t be their last as more soldiers head to the battlefields. Flitting swallows are building nests as people made homeless by the war weep in blown-apart ruins. Kyiv repelled Russia’s initial invasion force. But the peace in the capital is deceptive. Cafes and restaurants are open again, providing a semblance of normalcy — until everyone scoots home for the 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew.