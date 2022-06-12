Flagstaff wildfire forces evacuations, steadily grows

By FELICIA FONSECA

Associated Press

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say firefighters are responding to a wildfire about six miles north of Flagstaff that has forced some evacuations. Coconino National Forest officials say the fire was reported at 10:15 a.m. Sunday by a fire lookout. The cause of the wildfire isn’t immediately known. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said the Arizona Snowbowl and people living in the area of the west Schultz Pass Road must evacuate. Authorities say wind gusts are sweeping the smoke through Schultz Pass toward Doney Park. Officials have closed U.S. Route 89.