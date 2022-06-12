UN, elder: Week of tribal clashes in Sudan’s Darfur kill 100

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — An official with the U.N. refugee agency and a tribal elder say clashes over the past week in Sudan’s war-ravaged Darfur have killed around 100 people. Toby Harward, a coordinator with the UNHCR, said on Monday that the fighting grew out of a land dispute between Arab and African tribes in the town of Kulbus in West Darfur province. He says militias then attacked multiple villages in the area, forcing thousands of people to flee. The fighting was the latest bout of tribal violence in Darfur. It came as the country remains mired in a wider crisis following an October military coup.