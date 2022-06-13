Jihadi attacks mount in Burkina Faso despite junta’s efforts

By SAM MEDNICK

Associated Press

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Attacks by Islamic extremists are on the rise five months after mutinous soldiers overthrew Burkina Faso’s democratically elected president. And analysts say that could undermine support for coup leader Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba’s regime. Many in Burkina Faso supported the military takeover, frustrated with the previous government’s inability to stem Islamic extremist violence that has killed thousands. But the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project found that violence linked to extremists increased by nearly 7% during Damiba’s first three months of rule. Damiba has asked citizens to give him until September to see an improvement in Burkina Faso’s security.