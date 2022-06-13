Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 4:17 AM

UK’s deportation plan attacks ‘basic dignity,’ lawyers say

KTVZ

By DANICA KIRKA
Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The British government’s plan to deport asylum-seekers to Rwanda undermines the “basic dignity” of people who are escaping war and oppression, a lawyer argued Monday during an appeals court hearing aimed at blocking implementation of the policy. The Court of Appeal in London is hearing an appeal filed by a coalition of groups including immigration rights advocates and public employee unions. They are seeking to overturn a lower court ruling that would allow the first deportation flight to take off as scheduled on Tuesday. Separately, activists are challenging the deportations on a person-by-person basis, seeking to ensure that no migrants will be eligible for deportation even if the flights are allowed to go ahead.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content