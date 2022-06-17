Building collapse kills 6 in Egyptian capital of Cairo

By AHMED HATEM

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian authorities say a building collapse has killed 6 people in the capital of Cairo. The city’s deputy governor said in a statement that a family of six was believed to have been inside the five-story building when it gave way in the early hours of Friday morning. He said He said workers were continuing to search in the rubble. It was not immediately known what caused the collapse. Such incidents are common in Egypt, where shoddy construction is widespread in shantytowns, poor city neighborhoods and rural areas.