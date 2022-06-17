Former hotel housekeeper aims to give French workers a voice

By JADE LE DELEY and SYLVIE CORBET

The Associated Press

FRESNES, France (AP) — A former hotel housekeeper has become a symbol of the recent revival of France’s left-wing. , Rachel Kéké is poised to win election when the country holds the decisive second round of parliamentary elections on Sunday. The 48-year-old mother of five placed first in her district with more than 37% of the vote in the election’s first round. Her nearest rival, Macron’s former sports minister, received less than 24%. Macron’s centrist alliance is projected to win the most number of seats in the National Assembly, but it could fall short of securing an absolute majority. In that case, a new left-wing coalition that Kéké belongs to is expected to emerge as the main opposition force.