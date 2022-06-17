Fresh floods hit Bangladesh, hundreds of thousands marooned

DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — Authorities in Bangladesh have deployed military soldiers for evacuation and relief work after heavy rainfalls flooded vast northern and northeastern regions, stranding hundreds of thousands of people. The United News of Bangladesh agency says that on Friday, at least nine people died in lightning across the delta nation. Friday’s weather forecast says more downpours are expected over next 24 hours and the water level in all major rivers across Bangladesh is rising. Bangladesh is a low-lying nation and prone to floods.