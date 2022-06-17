Louisiana asks Supreme Court to delay mostly Black district

By SARA CLINE and JANET McCONNAUGHEY

Associated Press

Louisiana’s secretary of state and attorney general have asked the Supreme Court to put a hold on a federal judge’s order requiring the state to create a second majority Black congressional district by Monday. Judge Shelly Dick found that having only one such district among six seats in a state that’s nearly a third African-American violates the Voting Rights Act. But the Republicans say the ruling “throws the election process into chaos, and creates confusion statewide.” The judge refused to give legislators another 10 days. The state officials say Louisiana’s case presents the same question as a case from Alabama that’s before the Supreme Court.