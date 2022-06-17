Peltola advances to special election for Alaska US House

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Democrat Mary Peltola is joining three other candidates in advancing to the August special election for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat. The four candidates with the most votes in Saturday’s special primary advance to an Aug. 16 special election. Peltola is a former state lawmaker who is moving forward in the race along with Republican former Gov. Sarah Palin, Republican businessman Nick Begich, and independent Al Gross. They emerged from a field of 48 candidates seeking the seat left vacant after the death in March of Republican Rep. Don Young. Young had held the seat for 49 years.