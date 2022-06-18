French voters elect parliamentarians, in test for Macron

By THOMAS ADAMSON

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — French voters are going to the polls for the final round of key parliamentary elections that will demonstrate how much leg room the electorate are willing to give President Emmanuel Macron’s party to implement his ambitious domestic agenda.In last week’s first vote, the far left, under firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon, made a surprisingly strong showing, sending jitters through Macron’s allies. They fear that a strong showing from the far left could turn Macron into a shackled second-term leader, one who spends his time bargaining with politicians and with major limits placed on his ability to rule. Elections are being held nationwide to select the 577 members of the National Assembly, the most powerful branch of France’s Parliament.