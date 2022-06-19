Australian leader refuses to publicly intervene on Assange

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has rejected calls for him to publicly demand the United States drop its prosecution of WikiLeaks founder and Australian citizen Julian Assange. His government has been under mounting pressure to intervene since Britain ordered Assange’s extradition on spying charges. Albanese said Monday his government would aim to engage “appropriately with our partners.” The Australian government earlier said Assange’s case has dragged on and ”should be brought to a close.” American prosecutors say Assange helped a U.S. intelligence analyst steal classified material that WikiLeaks later published. Assange’s lawyers say his actions were protected by the U.S. Constitution. An appeal of the British government’s decision could extend the case for years.