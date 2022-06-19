Black Americans living abroad reflect on Juneteenth

By ANNIKA WOLTERS

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — As the United States marks only the second federally recognized Juneteenth, Black Americans living overseas have embraced the holiday as a day of reflection and an opportunity to educate people in their host countries on Black history. President Joe Biden moved quickly last year to federally recognize the day Black Americans have been celebrating since the last enslaved people were told they were free in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865. In Liberia, Saqar Ahhah Ahershu, from Jersey City, is organizing the country’s first “Journey Home Festival.” He says this part of hidden African American history still hasn’t been completely unpacked. Some Black Americans say only a powerful change would make them consider returning.