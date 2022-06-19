Church shooting survivor: Gunman ‘disengaged,’ sat alone

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

A witness to a shooting that killed three at an Alabama church said the gunman had sat by himself, drinking liquor, rejecting offers to join the others gathered at the potluck dinner. Susan Sallin, who was sitting at the table with the three victims, said the gunman seemed disengaged. Sallin said he shunned invitations to join the others that night. The shooting occurred at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Alabama. Seventy-year-old Robert Findlay Smith is charged with capital murder in the shooting that killed three people.