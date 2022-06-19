Greek coast guard rescues 108 migrants; 4 missing

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they have rescued 108 migrants from a sailboat that was found rudderless and leaking water in the Aegean Sea in near gale force winds. The rescued migrants have told authorities there are four other people missing. An overnight rescue operation was mounted and the migrants were safely taken to the island of Mykonos early Sunday. The boat had sailed from Turkey. There were unrelated migration cases in the neighboring country of North Macedonia. Police there said they discovered 71 migrants in two separate operations late Saturday and arrested three men suspected of human trafficking.