Mexican marine kills 2 colleagues, civilian at base

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Navy Department says a marine stationed at a base on the Baja California peninsula opened fire, killing two fellow marines and a female civilian. It was unclear whether the civilian was an employee or visitor at the base in the town of Mulege. The navy called the killings Sunday “an isolated act by a bad public servant,” but did not offer any explanation of a possible motive. The department did not say whether the marine had been turned over to civilian or military prosecutors, saying only that “the appropriate authorities” would investigate the case.