Officials: Gunmen kill 2 police in SW Pakistan province

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say gunmen attacked a police post in Pakistan’s insurgency hit southwestern Baluchistan province, killing two constables. A police officer says the gunmen fled on motorcycles after shooting the officers at the Mundrani security post near the town of Dera Murad Jamali. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but Baluch separatist groups who want independence from Pakistan have been active in the mineral- and gas-rich area. Meanwhile on Sunday officials say floodwaters washed away a passenger van in the province killing four women and a child.