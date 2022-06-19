Witnesses say more than 200 killed in Ethiopia ethnic attack

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Witnesses in Ethiopia say more than 200 ethnic Amhara have been killed in an attack in the country’s Oromia region and are blaming a rebel group, which denies it. It is one of the deadliest such attacks in recent memory as ethnic tensions continue in Africa’s second most populous country. One witness tells The Associated Press he saw 230 dead and “we are burying them in mass graves, and we are still collecting bodies.” Witnesses and the Oromia regional government blamed the Oromo Liberation Army for the attacks. The rebel group denies it.