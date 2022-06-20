Boris Johnson has sinus operation at London hospital

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has had an operation on his sinuses under general anaesthetic. Johnson spokesman Max Blain said the prime minister was back at his 10 Downing Street home and resting after the “routine” procedure on Monday morning. He said the operation had been scheduled in advance and was performed by medics working for the state-funded National Health Service at a London hospital. Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab filled in for Johnson during the operation. Johnson was hospitalized in intensive care with the coronavirus in April 2020. Blain said Monday’s procedure was unrelated to COVID-19. The 58-year-old Johnson is due to travel to a Commonwealth conference in Rwanda later this week.