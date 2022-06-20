Cooler weather helps Spain with fires; rain helps in Germany

MADRID (AP) — Cooler temperatures are helping firefighters stabilize a wildfire in northwestern Spain that reports say is the biggest on record in the country. The fire in the Sierra de Culebra mountain range in Zamora province has burnt 31,000 hectares (77,00 acres). The state news agency Efe says that makes it the biggest on record since a fire in southwestern Huelva province razed just under 30,000 hectares in 2004. While the Zamora fire was not under complete control, there are no longer flames and it is no longer spreading, authorities said Monday. Elsewhere, 900 people were evacuated from 13 villages in the northern region of Navarra where two wildfires were still active Monday.