Festival founded by Dua Lipa’s father returns to Kosovo

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s central and local authorities have joined forces to bring back home an international music festival founded by the father of singer-songwriter Dua Lipa which organizers had moved following a dispute. A week ago, organizers said the Sunny Hill Festival would take place in neighboring Albania following a political dispute between Kosovo’s ruling party and the one in power in the capital, Pristina, which prevented the granting of permission for the festival, which has a daily capacity of 15,000. Kosovo’s government and the Pristina municipality have agreed to hold this year’s edition at a location in Pristina — “where it belongs” — and to have further discussions on holding the festival at its usual location starting from next year.