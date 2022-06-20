Hong Kong’s last UK governor says crackdowns ‘heartbreaking’

LONDON (AP) — The last British governor of Hong Kong says Beijing’s crackdown on civil liberties in the former British colony has been “a lot worse” than he expected. Chris Patten led Britain’s last government in Hong Kong before the city was returned to Chinese rule in 1997. He said it was “heartbreaking” to see the situation in the city as he launched a new book to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the handover on July 1. Hong Kong reverted to Chinese rule in 1997 under a “one country, two systems” principle. But Beijing has intensified its crackdown on the city in recent years.