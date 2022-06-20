Mexican diplomat starts jostling for 2024 nomination

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s top diplomat has begun the open jostling to win the 2024 nomination of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party. Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard offered his WhatsApp number for comments from the public Monday, and on Sunday he said he’ll tour the country to build support. López Obrador can’t run for a second term, but whoever he supports would get the party’s nomination. There are several contenders, but there won’t be any primary vote: the party will hold an internal survey to name the nominee. Ebrard’s career has been dented by problems with a subway line built when he was the mayor of Mexico City.