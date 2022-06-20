Philippine government attorney fatally shot in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philippine officials are mourning a government attorney fatally shot in Philadelphia and called for the perpetrator to be brought to justice. Police said John Albert Laylo and his mother were heading to the airport early Saturday when someone in a black car fired into their Uber at a red light near the University of Pennsylvania. Laylo was pronounced dead at a hospital Sunday. Consul General Elmer Cato said Laylo’s mother was slightly injured by glass fragments. No one has been arrested, and authorities did not disclose a suspected motive. Laylo’s mother posted to Facebook that they had been traveling and were supposed to go home together. Philadelphia and other large U.S. cities are experiencing a surge in gun violence.