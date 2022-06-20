Suspected jihadi rebels kill 40 civilians in central Mali

By BABA AHMED

Associated Press

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — The mayor of a town in central Mali says that attacks by suspected jihadi rebels on three villages have killed at least 40 civilians. Moulaye Guindo, the mayor of Bankass, the biggest town near the attacked villages, told The Associated Press that the attacks hit the villages of Dialassogou, Segue and Lesago. He said investigators are trying to find out exactly what happened. The attacks have not yet been claimed by any group but they bear the hallmarks of armed groups linked to al-Qaida which have been increasing their violence in central Mali. The Malian government has not yet issued a statement on the attacks.