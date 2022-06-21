Democrat Rep. Henry Cuellar declared winner in Texas recount

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A recount in Texas has affirmed Democrat U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar as the winner of his primary race against progressive challenger Jessica Cisneros. Results of a nine-county recount announced Tuesday showed the nine-term congressman winning by 289 votes. It’s the second time that Cisneros, a 29-year-old immigration attorney who once interned for Cuellar, has lost a challenge to her former boss. Cuellar is one of the last anti-abortion Democrats in Congress and has also bucked party for years over his support of gun rights and tougher stance on immigration. But he’s kept the support of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Democratic