AP National News
Italy’s Draghi gets backing for government line on Ukraine

By NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Premier Mario Draghi has secured parliamentary backing to continue supporting Ukraine against Russia. He thanked senators Tuesday for their support following calls from the 5-Star Movement leadership for Italy to stop sending weapons and focus more on diplomacy. The 5-Star criticism has created tensions within Draghi’s broad-based coalition, of which the 5-Stars are a part, but the government’s stability hasn’t been in question. On the contrary, the debate has only served to highlight divisions within the 5-Stars themselves, given that their most prominent member in government, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, has openly criticized his own party for its Ukraine position.

Associated Press

