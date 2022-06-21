Palestinians say man stabbed to death by Israeli settler

RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) — The Palestinian Health Ministry says a man died after being stabbed by an Israeli settler in the occupied West Bank. Israeli police said they did not yet know the identity of the stabber. The ministry says the man was stabbed in the chest on Tuesday. Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency, says he was 27. Israeli police say they responded to a report of “friction” between Palestinians and Israelis near the settlement of Ariel, in the northern West Bank. Recent months have seen a rise in settler violence against Palestinians as well as Israeli activists. Rights groups say Israeli security forces turn a blind eye or intervene to protect settlers during confrontations.