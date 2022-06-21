Skip to Content
Supreme Court limits reach of federal gun crime law

By JESSICA GRESKO
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is limiting the reach of a federal statute that requires stiff penalties for crimes involving a gun. The 7-2 decision united both conservative and liberal justices. The justices said the law can’t be used to lengthen the sentences of criminals convicted of a specific attempted robbery offense. The decision was a win for a former marijuana dealer sentenced to 30 years in prison. The justices upheld a lower court ruling saying the man should be re-sentenced. Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote the decision for a majority of the court.

