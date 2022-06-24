Alabama judge cited for remarks against governor, cursing

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge who belittled the governor over her age and gender and repeatedly cursed in court has been suspended from duty and could be removed from office. Records show Mobile County Circuit Judge James T. Patterson was placed on leave. The Judicial Inquiry Commission accused him of violating judicial ethics with a string of remarks about Gov. Kay Ivey, including calling her “Gov. MeMaw.” Investigators allege Patterson also repeatedly used profanity in court and made an inappropriate remark when a potential juror appeared to be of Asian descent. Patterson has called his remarks bad jokes, and he wrote a letter of apology to Ivey.