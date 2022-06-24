Athletes react to the Supreme Court’s abortion decision

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

U.S. national soccer team star Megan Rapinoe is among a group of leading sports figures who have expressed anger over the Supreme Court’s decision to strip the nation’s constitutional protections for abortion, decrying an erosion of rights that women have had for a generation. Billie Jean King, who just celebrated the 50th anniversary of Title IX, is also dismayed by the decision. Women playing for teams, including NWSL’s Racing Louisville and the WNBA’s Dallas Wings, will be directly impacted by the decision.