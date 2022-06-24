California GOP Rep. Valadao advances in US House district

By MICHAEL R. BLOOD

AP Political Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rep. David Valadao has advanced to a November runoff in a Democratic-tilting district in California’s Central Valley. He survived a challenge from a fellow Republican who faulted the congressman for his vote to impeach then-President Donald Trump. With most of the votes tallied in the 22nd District, Valadao had about 26% of the vote, several points ahead of rival Republican Chris Mathys. Valadao’s advance to the November runoff against Democrat Rudy Salas, a state legislator, caps a list of competitive races in California districts that will play into the fight for control of Congress. Democrats are protecting a fragile House majority.