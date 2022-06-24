Decaying body of boy, 3, found in freezer; mother arrested

By COREY WILLIAMS

Associated Press

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — A 30-year-old woman has been arrested after the decomposing body of her 3-year-old son was found in a basement freezer in the family’s westside Detroit home. Police Chief James White told reporters that officers and members of Child Protective Services discovered the body Friday morning during a welfare check at the house where five other children lived. It isn’t clear how or when the boy died or how long his body had been in the freezer. White did not describe the state of decomposition. An autopsy will attempt to determine the manner and cause of the boy’s death. White described living conditions inside the home as “poor.”