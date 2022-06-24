Ecuador president: Indigenous leader is trying to stage coup

QUITO, Ecuador (AP) — Ecuador’s president is accusing the Indigenous leader heading a nationwide strike of seeking to stage a coup and warns that the government will use all legal tools to contain the violence unleashed by protests. President Guillermo Lassos aid in televised remarks Friday that Indigenous leader Leonidas Iza intends to “overthrow the government.” But Lasso adds that he is willing to engage in talks on ending protests that were in their 13th day. The demonstrations are part of a national strike that the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities began June 14 to demand that cheaper gasoline, price controls on food and a larger budget for education. The confederation on Thursday said a demonstrator died of pellet wounds while protesting near the National Assembly.