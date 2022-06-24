Ex-Argentine officer faces trial in Miami in massacre case

By GISELA SALOMON and DÉBORA REY

MIAMI (AP) — A former Argentine navy officer goes on trial Monday in Miami for his alleged role in a 1972 massacre of political prisoners in his homeland. Roberto Guillermo Bravo has lived in the United States for decades and is the only former Argentine military officer accused of taking part in what is known as the Trelew Massacre who has yet to face justice. Bravo and other officers were accused of shooting to death 16 unarmed political prisoners and seriously wounding three others. He will be undergoing a civil trial brought by relatives of four of the victims under a U.S. law that allows judicial action against U.S. residents for acts allegedly committed elsewhere. Bravo’s lawyers contend the deaths occurred during a shootout between the officers and escaping prisoners.