‘General Hospital’ wins 4 trophies at Daytime Emmys

By BETH HARRIS

Associated Press

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Three “General Hospital” stars won acting honors at the Daytime Emmy Awards. Kelly Thiebaud won as supporting actress for playing Dr. Britt Westbourne. Jeff Kober scored as supporting actor for Cyrus Renault. Nicholas Chavez won as younger performer on the ABC drama. The directing team from “General Hospital” won. The “Days of Our Lives” team earned writing honors. After two years of pre-taped presentations because of the coronavirus pandemic, daytime returned to honoring its own at nighttime with an in-person ceremony. In 2020, the show went virtual for the first time, and last year the audience was limited.